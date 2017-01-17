Reminder: Events this week to learn more about Camp Fire

Camp Fire is now accepting member and new club registrations for 2017, with events coming soon to local libraries for community members to learn more about the organization.

As a member of a Camp Fire club, kids can explore, learn and create. Camp Fire clubs serve youth from ages three through 18. The annual registration fee is $20.

Several current clubs have openings, and Camp Fire is also excited to start new clubs with two adult volunteers and six kids. Learn more at www.campfiresnoco.org or visit an upcoming family information event:

Or, on Thursday, Jan. 19, Camp Fire will be at the Lynnwood Library (19200 44th Ave. W.) from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and the Mountlake Terrace Library (23300 58th Ave. W.) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to share benefits of Camp Fire Clubs.

Camp Fire also runs a year round camp, Camp Killouqua, providing outdoor adventure with overnight camps for kids and club families throughout the year. More information about this camp is available at www.campfiresnoco.org.