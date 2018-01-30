Reminder: Edmonds School District to host special needs recreation and resource fair Feb .3

Families impacted by special needs are invited to the Edmonds School District’s Recreation & Resource Info Fair on Saturday, Feb. 3. Learn about local community resources and ask questions that will help you navigate services and support available to your child and family based on your unique needs.

This fair includes expanded resources for all, ages 0-21. This event is the combination of the district’s former Community Resource Fair and the Recreational Resource Fair.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m.-noon at Chase Lake Elementary School, 21603 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Program Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Resource tables open

10 a.m.: Brief welcome and introductions

Edmonds School District

Arc of Snohomish County – advocacy and resources

Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) – overview, eligibility, why apply?

10:30 a.m.-noon.: Resource tables open

Representatives from over 20 local organizations available to provide information and answer questions

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Free child care is available but pre-registration is requested so that adequate staff will be on hand.

Contact Ana Apter at p-aptera@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-1977 to register or if you have questions.