Reminder: Edmonds CC art gallery to feature artist Aramis O. Hamer starting Jan. 2

Edmonds Community College’s art gallery this winter features “O: A Gemini trying to balance the poles” by Aramis O. Hamer.

“The ‘O’ exhibit is a visual representation of the energy, frequency, and vibrations within the universe that unite us all,” Hamer said. The exhibit runs from Jan. 2 through March 16.

Hamer uses acrylic paints, glass, and mirrors to present a path that encourages the viewer to find answers to the age-old questions within oneself: Who am I? Why are we here? Her works combine research of ancient, esoteric spirituality and traditional religions, and inspiration from meditations and dreams.

Meet Hamer at an artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the gallery.

About the artist:

Hamer is a visual artist and muralist living in Seattle. Her subject matter is inspired by the cosmos, music, nature, divine femininity, and the complexities of black culture.

From a very young age she always loved to create, but at the age of 15, Hamer discovered her love for acrylic paints.

With the supportive art community in the Pacific Northwest, Hamer has been able to exhibit her colorful creations at many different exhibitions in the greater Seattle area, including the EMP Museum, Paramount Theater, Martyr Sauce Gallery, Columbia City Gallery, and more.

Hamer created the iconic purple goddess in 2016 for KEXP radio station at Seattle Center, and many of her designs can be found throughout the city, including Jimi Hendrix Park.

“I am a splash acrylic painter and muralist who loves making a mess,” Hamer said. “As an emerging artist, I spend the majority of my days in the studio creating the colorful images that are slowly becoming my signature style.

“The basic themes found in my work are strong color contrasts, exaggerated subject matter, and drip techniques where I try to stretch the boundaries of surreal, pop, and abstract art.”

Hamer said she integrates imagery of her people and urban landscapes to reflect the environment in which she was raised.

The exhibit is sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Board, and the Edmonds CC Library, Visual Arts department, and Center for Student Engagement and Leadership.

The gallery is open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.

The Edmonds Community College Art Gallery is on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.