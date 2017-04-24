Reminder: Early bird registration deadline April 30 for Science Center summer camps

Pacific Science Center this summer is offering over 70 camp themes for kids in preschool through grade 8 and at eight Puget Sound locations, including areas in southern Snohomish County. Early bird registration ends April 30.

Camps for Curious Minds are offered in eight Puget Sound locations: Pacific Science Center in Seattle, Mercer Slough Environmental Education Center in Bellevue, St. Thomas School in Medina, The Overlake School in Redmond, University of Washington Bothell campus in Bothell, Kirkland Seventh-day Adventist School in Kirkland, Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline Community College in Shoreline.

Each year, Pacific Science Center crafts new camp themes that weave science into unexpected and interesting topics. This year we’ve added seven new camps including: “The Cookie Caper” for grades 1 – 2, “Mod Design” with Youth Digital for grades 3 – 4, “Terracotta Time Travelers” for grades 4 – 6, “Astronomy 101” for grades 6 – 8, and “Art and Animation” with Digipen Institute of Technology for grades 6 – 8. For full listings of camps at the Pacific Science Center, click here.

For more information or to sign up for summer 2017 Camps for Curious Minds, visit pacsci.org/summer-camps or call (206) 443-2925. Financial assistance is available for qualifying youth; call 206-269-5790 for more information. Again, early bird registration ends April 30.