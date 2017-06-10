Reminder: Donate a pint of blood, get a pint of ice cream from June 12-18

Blood donors can sign up now to donate at any Bloodworks Northwest location between June 12-18 and receive a free pint of Snoqualmie Ice Cream with their donate.

More than 90 hospitals in the Pacific Northwest rely on Bloodworks Northwest for blood. During the summer, Bloodworks’ supply can become dangerously low. All blood donations collected through the “Good Things Come in Pints” giveaway will sustain the lives of local trauma victims, cancer patients, and those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants. The giveaway also coincides with World Blood Donor Day, on June 14.

“One blood donation equals about a pint, and can save up to three lives,” said Bloodworks Donor Engagement Manager Joe Ferrara. “Whether you’re saving lives by donating a pint of blood, or enjoying a pint of Snoqualmie Ice Cream, we’re thrilled to show the community good things truly do come in pints.”

Learn more here and register to give at any of Bloodworks NW’s donor centers June 12-18. Schedule a donation at this link. Bloodworks Northwest has a location in nearby Lynnwood, 19723 Hwy. 99, Ste. F.