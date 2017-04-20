Reminder: Disaster preparedness open house by Fire District 1 on April 22

When disaster strikes, will you be ready? Learn how to prepare yourself, your family and your community at ReadyFest, a hands-on disaster preparedness open house sponsored by Snohomish County Fire District 1 on Saturday, April 22.

Citizens can drop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the free open house at Silver Firs Fire Station 13, 13611 Puget Park Dr., Everett (across the street from the Mill Creek YMCA). The open house features hands-on disaster preparedness training including:

How to turn off natural gas, water and electricity.

Fire extinguisher demonstrations and practice.

Mini-workshops to get you started on your emergency preparedness kit.

Information on how to help your neighbors prepare and work together with the Map Your Neighborhood program.

CPR To Go – learn lifesaving hands-only CPR in just 10 minutes.

Taste of Disaster – sample MREs (meals ready to eat) and other non-perishable food to consider for your disaster kit.

Kids activities: How to put together a disaster “go bag” to keep by your bed, fire engine tours and the Wheel of Safety game.

Learn more about disaster preparedness, training, volunteer opportunities and Fire District 1’s online ReadyTogether preparedness program at www.firedistrict1.org.

Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves nearly 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.