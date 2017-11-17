Reminder: How culture shapes childbirth topic of Nov. 18 presentation at Edmonds CC

“Should We Call the Midwife? How Culture Shapes Childbirth” is the topic of a Nov. 18 presentation at Edmonds Community College, hosted by the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing Branch and sponsored by Humanities Washington.



Sociologist Natalie Jolly explores how society both produces and constrains the seemingly personal choices that we make, and how it shapes even the very physical experiences that we have.

The free event will run from 10 a.m.- noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Refreshments will be served and there will also be a used book sale. Questions? Contact Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at aauw.esk@gmail.com or visit esk-wa.aauw.net.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is committed to dvancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.