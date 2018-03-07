Reminder: Community members to host meeting discussing gun safety at schools

Community members are invited to attend a meeting on Sunday, March 11 to discuss ways to protect local kids from gun violence at school.

According to the Facebook event post at this link, organizers are hoping to create “an active think tank to come up with actionable ideas.” Attendees are asked to be open-minded, open-hearted and patient.

“We need people of all backgrounds and all expertise to come together in the spirit of innovation,” the event invite states.

Additionally, organizers say the meeting “will be a round-table of community members working together, it will not be an open debate. Come ready to trust each other’s intentions as pure and well meaning, without the goal of changing other’s minds but the goal of finding real solutions together.”

The meeting on March 11 is scheduled to run from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. RSVPs are requested at united4saferarms@gmail.com.