Reminder: Clothes for Kids Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 27

Clothes for Kids will be holding an open house this week to show community members what goes on behind the scenes at the non-profit.

Clothes for Kids provides clothing for kids in need throughout Snohomish County, including in the Edmonds School District.

The organization is holding the open house on Wednesday, Sept. 27 so community members can see the facility, learn more about the organization and its volunteers as well as meet board members.

The event on Sept. 27 will run from 5-7 p.m. To attend, please RSVP at office@clothesforkids.org or call 425-741-6500. For more information about the organization, visit its website at this link.

Clothes for Kids is located at 16725 52nd Avenue West in Lynnwood.