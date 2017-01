Clothes For Kids, which provides school wardrobes for Edmonds School District students in need, is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. The event will be at its Lynnwood facility, located at 16725 52nd Ave. W., Ste. B.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Take a tour, meet board members and volunteers, and learn about the Clothes For Kids operation.

RSVPs are requested via email at jingram@clothesforkids.org.