Reminder: City to host informational meetings this month to talk about Prop 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting informational meetings this month so residents can learn more about Proposition 1, a 30-year bond measure for $12.5 million to construct a new City Hall and expand the city’s police station.

City Manager Scott Hugill and Police Chief Greg Wilson are expected to attend and answer questions during the events, the remaining of which are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Ballinger Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 at Cedar Way Elementary, 22222 39th Ave. W., from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more about Prop 1, watch an informational video at this link.