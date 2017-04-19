Reminder: City Hall Advisory Committee to host second open house April 20

The City Hall Advisory Committee will hold its second of four open houses discussing the City Hall project on Thursday, April 20.

During the meeting, architect Rex Bond with ARC Architects is expected to reveal multiple preliminary designs and hear what people like and don’t like about them. In addition, rough cost estimates will be available.

The open house will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to give input can click here to fill out an online comment form.