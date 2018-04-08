Reminder: Can you sponsor a Scriber Lake student for high school prom?

For the second year in a row, Washington Kids in Transition is helping Scriber Lake High School put on an end-of-year prom/graduation celebration for their students. You can help with a $40 donation.

“Many of these kids have faced incredible odds to reach this important milestone,” Washington Kids in Transition notes. “Celebrating their success has become one of our favorite annual projects. But unlike other high schools, Scriber Lake does not have a PTA to help them fundraise.”

A $40 donation covers the cost of attendance for one student (for comparison, most grad nights at other high schools cost upwards of $100-150 per ticket). The donation will allow a student to attend this special night of dancing, food, games and revelry in a safe and sober setting on May 11.

Click here to make a secure donation to the Washington Kids in Transition online PayPal account.