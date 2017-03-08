Reminder: Building Bridges Gala on March 11 to benefit MTHS booster clubs

Mountlake Terrace community members are invited to a night of fun during the Building Bridges Dinner Gala and Auction on Saturday, March 11.

The event from 5-10 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center will include passed appetizers, raffles, entertainment, plated dinner, dessert dash, a cash bar, and live and silent auctions. Steve Willits will emcee the event.

Tickets cost $50 per person and benefit all boosters for Mountlake Terrace High School.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Click this link to buy tickets.