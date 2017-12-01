Reminder: Brier tree lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 2

The sights and sounds of the season will take over Brier Park on Saturday, Dec. 2, as the city’s annual Tree Lighting event is set for another year.

In addition to the lighting of the park’s holiday tree, the Brier Elementary Carolers will provide live music while attendees enjoy cookies, cider, hot cocoa and candy canes.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make their annual appearance at the event at 6 p.m.

The Brier Tree Lighting will also include a food drive; attendees are invited to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

–By Doug Petrowski