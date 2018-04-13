Reminder: Boys & Girl Club sponsoring law and justice day event for girls April 14

The Snohomish County-based group InspireHER will host its second annual “Don’t Judge Me” event for girls in grades 8-12 this Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meadowdale Hall 124 at Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave.

InspireHER is an organization powered by the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County to improve the lives of girls, and inspire them to succeed.

Girls are invited to learn about careers in the law and justice field from professionals who are currently working in those roles. Participants will also hear from local advocates who will cover topics such as teen dating violence and human trafficking.

“These are important, extremely relevant topics that not only surround these girls in the media, but some are also dealing with these issues on a personal level. It’s important to talk about that,” said Snohomish Boys & Girls Club Director Marci Volmer.

The day will kick off with a presentation by Pastor Scott Mitchell, who will discuss human trafficking and how to recognize the signs among peers. A session on teen dating violence from City of Monroe Judge Mara Rozzano and Everett Assistant City Attorney Lacey Offutt will follow.

A career panel is scheduled for after lunch, featuring a range of speakers including Jennifer Rancourt, a current candidate for a Snohomish District Court Judge position, Everett criminal defense attorney Tom Cox, local paralegal Castill Hightower, plus members of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Everett Police’s Community Outreach and Enforcement Team.

“These girls will have the unique chance to not only hear from, but interact with, experts in the field and can see that if they put their minds to it, they can be a judge, a lawyer, a law enforcement officer, whatever they can imagine,” Volmer said. “Anything is possible.”

The day will conclude with a tour of EdCC, for attendees that are interested.

This workshop is free, lunch is provided, and each attendee will receive a free, one-year membership to the Boys & Girls Club. Those interested are encouraged to register online.