Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8

Once again, local Boy Scout troops are offering Christmas tree-cycling in the Mountlake Terrace area.

Regardless of when and where you drop off your tree for recycling, they must be free of all decorations and tinsel, tree stands and nails. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Tree recycling will be available in Mountlake Terrace on the following days, times and locations:

Troop 61

Troop 61 will have tree recycling stations at three locations this year on Jan. 7 and 8.

-Albertsons: 4301 212th St. S.W.

-The old Roger’s Market: 23120 56th Ave. W.

-Handy Mart Corner Lot, near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest

Trees will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A $10 donation for each tree is requested.

Donated funds will help send scouts ages eight through 18 to summer camp programs where they will learn leadership techniques, sports and outdoor skills, and orienteering. Trees collected will be recycled into natural wood chips for use in landscaping and garden beds throughout the local community.