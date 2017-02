The Lynnwood Convention Center and Bloodworks Northwest will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Bloodworks Northwest mobile bus will be parked in the Lynnwood Convention Center parking lot between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for volunteers to make a donation.

According to Bloodworks Northwest nearly 900 people must donate blood through every day to meet the needs of local patients. Your donation will save 3 lives!