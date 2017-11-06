Reminder: Ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7

A reminder that Mountlake Terrace residents don’t need to travel far to drop off their ballots this election.

A new, permanent ballot drop box was installed near the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West, in the northeastern corner of the library parking lot.

Ballots must be dropped before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

