Reminder: Annual Santa Breakfast at MLT Senior Center Dec. 3

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center will hold its annual Santa Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ham, eggs, pancakes, fruit and drinks are on the menu, and Santa will be there to take requests.

The breakfast costs $6, or $4 for kids ages 3-10 years old. Kids under 3 are free.

A raffle will also be held and donations will be accepted for Holly House. Teen pajamas, footballs, basketballs and soccer balls are requested for donation.

The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr.