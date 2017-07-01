Reminder: 3rd of July celebration and fireworks display comes to town Monday

The Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July fireworks and family fun celebration returns next month on Monday, July 3 from 3-11 p.m. at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Organizers promise a bigger and better event than in 2016 with additional entertainment and extended hours. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with family games, pony rides, water walking balls, train rides, food booths, food trucks, face painting, crafts activities, carnival games and booths from local businesses.

The stage area includes live music, a DJ, pie eating contest, gunny sack races and introductions of local sponsors and officials. The evening’s finale features a fabulous fireworks show choreographed to music that will light up the sky above Lake Ballinger.

Personal fireworks are illegal in Mountlake Terrace. However, Cheeseburgers Babies Foundation, the event’s main organizer, obtained a special events permit to allow fireworks and an agreement was approved by the City Council in May for this event. The spectator viewing area will be located just south of the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center also known as Ballinger Clubhouse.

Since Monday is not a legal holiday, parking will be limited during typical work hours at some locations. Parking and shuttle service have been secured at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center (6001 236th St. S.W.) and Creekside Church (7011 226th Pl. S.W.). There will also be parking available at the Nile Country Club (6601 244th St. S.W.), but no shuttle service. Attendees who are able to utilize the Lakeview Trail are encouraged to park at the Nile and walk to the park.

Park and clubhouse restrooms will be closed to the public but there will be portable toilets on site. Be prepared for any weather conditions, low lighting conditions upon exit and probable shuttle waits. Attendees should also bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

For anyone interested in volunteering or needing more information, please call the event sponsor at 425-218-5996.