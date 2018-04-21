Reminder: 2018 Edmonds School District STEM Expo April 23

The Edmonds School District’s annual Science,Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Expo, co-sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, will take place Monday, April 23 from 6-8 p.m. hosted at Mountlake Terrace High School.

More than 300 projects are expected to be on display from over 700 district students. There will be displays from students in grades 4-12 including scientific investigations, engineering design projects and inventions, computer science projects, STEM classroom demonstrations, and STEM club projects.