Rehearsals start in September for Northwest Girlchoir

Girls and young women who like to sing are invited to join Northwest Girlchoir in September. The group has openings for new singers entering grades 1-12.

Learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-2 to join Prep Choir. Enrollment is open online until Friday, Sept. 22. Sign up at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/prepchoir

Grades 3-12: Fill out the Audition Request form by Monday, Sept. 4 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s five progressive-level choirs this season! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/choirprograms

Scholarship: Financial aid is available for every choir level and families are encouraged to apply.

Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.