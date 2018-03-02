Registration for YWCA BankWork$ training program for banking careers now open

Registration is now open for YWCA BankWork$, a free program that provides training for bank-related jobs, such as teller, customer service representative or personal banker, in eight weeks.

The program has been in place since 2011 in King and Pierce counties. This year, however, a pilot program in Snohomish County is being launched at YWCA Sommerset Village, located at 19703 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

In its lifespan, the program has launched 469 banking careers in Puget Sound, with an additional 61 graduates placed in non-banking jobs, including 127 graduates last year. To read more about the program’s accomplishments, click here.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years old, have a GED or high school diploma, be proficient in English, know basic computer skills and pass a background check. Those who receive food stamps will be priority candidates. Candidates must live in either Snohomish or King county. Additional eligibility requirements may apply.

Registration is now open and will close on March 26. To register, call 206-823-5753.