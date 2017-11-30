Registration opens Friday for MTYAA Youth Baseball

Registration for MTYAA Youth Baseball will open on Friday, Dec. 1 through mid-February for the 2018 spring season.

Divisions are available for kids ages 4-19 years old.

In addition, adult volunteers are needed to serve on MTYAA’s Board of Directors and coach. The organization will have a board meeting on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Big E Ales, 5030 208th St. S.W.

The league has been in Mountlake Terrace since 1972. All games are played at Forest Crest and Evergreen Playfields, with some travelling for older kids.

The league is a non-profit league and is also seeking sponsors to help with some equipment and supply costs.

For more information or to contact MTYAA baseball, click here to visit their website.