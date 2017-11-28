Registration now open for Winter Science Extravaganza class at MLT Library

Kids ages 4-11 years old who want to continue learning during winter break can explore the science of dry ice during a Winter Science Extravaganza: Very Cool Dry Ice class on Dec. 20.

Dry ice-so very cool! Explore the wonders, mist and mystique of dry ice.

In this hands-on class students will learn what sublimation is, launch a rocket, witness a bubble growing by itself before their very eyes, hold a bubble and then watch it turn to smoke. The class is best for kids ages 4 to 11.

Space is limited, so preregistration is required at this link.

The class will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.