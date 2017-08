Registration is now open for MTYAA Baseball’s 2017 Fall Ball season.

The season is open to “Mustang” and “Bronco” players, who are between the ages of 7 and 12 years old.

The season runs from Sept. 10 through Oct. 29, Sunday afternoons only, weather permitting. It costs $55 per player.

Fall Ball is designed to allow kids to continue practicing baseball skills in non-competitive game situations, according to a Facebook post by MTYAA Baseball.

