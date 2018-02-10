Registration now open for Healthier Communities Conference, early bird price through Feb. 12

Registration is now open for the 2018 Verdant Healthier Community Conference, a full-day conference on Monday, March 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center that will bring together national speakers and the Puget Sound region’s leading experts in health, wellness, and community building.

The public is invited to attend and learn about ways to improve and support the health of our community and your own health as well.

The fee is $55 per person until Feb. 12. Starting Feb. 13, the fee will go up to $75 per person. The fee includes a healthy breakfast and lunch. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early. Scholarships are available.

The conference will feature Pritpal Tamber, MD as the keynote speaker. Tamber is the CEO of Bridging Health & Community, will share a radical approach to health equity and the social determinants of health. He will also explain how health systems can intentionally foster and prioritize a community’s resources to support individual control and bring the best solutions.

“Recognizing that health is local, we are excited to have Dr. Pritpal Tamber as one of our keynote speakers,” Verdant Superintendent Robin Fenn said. “His work in both Seattle and London emphasizes the need for communities to work together to strengthen our current healthcare delivery system and provides real-world ideas for improving the health outcomes of our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

At the conference, Verdant will also present its community awards to programs and individuals supporting health and wellness in South Snohomish County. In addition, participants can choose four of 12 breakout sessions that will cover topics in three interest tracks: “The Why” — What theories inform effective community health practices?; “The How” — What practices do we implement to improve community health?; and “The Now What?” — How do we advocate and drive policy in community health? The focus will be on health practice, advocacy, policy, and theory.

Brought to South Snohomish County by the Verdant Health Commission, this conference is supported by many community businesses and organizations, including: Premera Blue Cross, Coordinated Care, The Everett Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Amerigroup, Community Transit, Edmonds Community College, Foster Pepper, The Herald Media, Molina Healthcare, Pacific Art Press, Puget Sound Kidney Centers, Swedish Edmonds and University of Washington Bothell.