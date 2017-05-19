Registration now open for Terrace two-day summer basketball camp

Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks and Mountlake Terrace High School Basketball are happy to announce the 19th Annual 2017 Summer Basketball Camp, which begins next month.

The camp takes place June 28 and 29 at Mountlake Terrace High School. It is open to kids ages 6-15 and costs $45 for residents or $50 for non-residents, per camper. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

This camp is run by the coaches of the boys and girls basketball teams. Players from each team will be on hand as well to work with the campers.

Each day’s camp will be broken down into a variety of games and skill building: fundamentals, ball handling, passing, rebounding, shooting, defensive drills, guard and post drills, as well as scrimmages.

These segments will be divided up in various age/competitive groups to guarantee the opportunity for enjoyment and improvement of each camper. Throughout the camp, campers will get the opportunity to also learn about conditioning, nutrition and hear from guest speakers. There are also many daily prizes offered for the free throw, “Hot Shot”, and 3-point contests for each age group.

For more information on the summer basketball camp, visit this link or call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.