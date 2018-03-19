Registration now open for summer day camps, 2018/2019 before and after school programs

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registration for summer day camps as well as 2018/2019 pre-K and school-age childcare programs.

There are many summer day camps to choose from for kids, ages 3-12 including summer day camps, dance camps, sports camps and aqua kids. Spaces are filling fast, according to the city.

MLT Minors is for children age 3 and entering Kindergarten in the fall. MLT Majors is for children entering grades 1 and 2 in the fall and MLT All-Stars is for children entering grades 3-6. Weekly themes, field trips and arts and crafts are included. Before and after camp care is available. Camps meet at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion located at 5303 228th St. S.W. For more information and pricing go to www.mltrec.com/summer.

Additionally, 2018/2019 Registration for Kids Krew before- and after-school care, preschool, Kindergarten Readiness and Junior Kids Krew is now underway.

Kids Krew is a before and after school program for students ages 5-12. Kids Krew serves Terrace Park, Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Madrona Schools. Our trained staff offer a unique combination of recreational and enrichment opportunities in a relaxed and caring environment. Care is also available on early release and non-school days. Before care runs 6:30 a.m. to school start time. After care runs from school release time until 6:30 p.m. For registration information, stop by the Recreation Pavilion or email Renee Norton at rnorton@ci.mlt.w.us.

There are several preschool programs to meet your child’s developmental needs and your scheduling needs. Preschool and kindergarten readiness programs run from mid-September to the end of May and follow the Edmonds School District calendar.

Junior Kids Krew is a year round childcare program for preschool aged children. For registration information, stop by the Recreation Pavilion or email Renee Norton at rnorton@ci.mlt.w.us.

More information is available by calling the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or visiting the recreation website at www.mltrec.com.