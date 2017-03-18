Registration now open for summer camps, Pre-K and childcare programs

Interested residents can now register for summer camps, 2017-18 Pre-K and school age childcare programs through the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department.

Summer Camps

There are many summer camps to choose from, for kids ages 3-12. MLT Minors runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for preschoolers, MLT Majors runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 1 and 2, and MLT All-Stars runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3 through 6. Before and after camp care is available. Camps such as Aqua Kids, Dance Camps and Sports Camps are also available.

2017-18 Pre-K Programs

The Mountlake Terrace preschool is designed for children ages 3 and 4 years old. Preschool classes are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Children must be 3 years old and fully potty trained to register for preschool.

Kindergarten Readiness

Kindergarten Readiness is designed for children who will be entering Kindergarten in September 2018 and are four years old by August 31. Classes are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Junior Kids Krew

Junior Kids Krew is a childcare program certified by Washington State Department of Early Learning for 3- to 5-year-olds. This program includes recreation swim, creative movement opportunities and preschool or kindergarten readiness activities. Care is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a maximum of 10 hours a day. DSHS subsidies are accepted for qualified applicants.

2017-18 Kids Krew

Kids Krew is a before- and after-school program for students ages 5 through 12, offering fun, enriching and exciting activities. Students attending Terrace Park, Madrona, Sherwood and Mountlake Terrace Elementary schools are served by this program.

More information is available by calling the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or visiting the recreation website at www.mltrec.com.