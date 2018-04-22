Registration now open for STEM Summer Camp, open to district middle schoolers

Registration is now open for the popular Mountlake Terrace High School STEM Summer Camp for incoming Edmonds School District seventh and eighth graders. The camp will take place at Aug. 21-23.

Students can enroll in either a 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. “morning session” or a 1-4 p.m. “afternoon session.” Each session will include 180 students.

The camp has sold out in previous years so registration is encouraged as soon as possible.

Tuition is $80 per student and includes all camp activities, projects, snacks and camp T-shirt. Registration deadline is April 30.

Camp activities include projects in chemistry, robotics, CAD and laser cutting, circuit design and catapult construction. While the camp is led by MTHS teachers Bryan Smelcer and James Wilson, students in the school’s STEM programs run most of the activities at the camp.

The STEM Middle School Summer Camp is a fundraiser for MTHS Technology Students Association, Robotics and Rocketry clubs.

For more information on the summer camp, click http://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/UserFiles/Servers/Server_315175/File/Registration%20Brochure%202018.pdf.