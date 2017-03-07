Registration now open for MTYAA youth football, cheer

Registration is now open for MTYAA youth football and cheer.

MTYAA is open to all kids ages six through 14. Practice will begin on Monday, Aug. 7.

Fees range between $150-$250 per football player depending on age. Cheer fees are $125 plus the cost of uniforms. Discounts are available if more than one child is registered from the same family.

To register online, click here. For questions about football, contact Joe Disney at jdisney33@yahoo.com or 425-246-9323. For questions about cheer, contact Kristin Garza at mla1913@hotmail.com or 425-350-0081.