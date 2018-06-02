Registration now open for Mountlake Terrace Youth Summer Basketball Camp

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Recreation and Parks department will host a Boys & Girls Youth Summer Basektball Camp from June 25-27 in the Mountlake Terrace High School gym, 21801 44th Ave. W.

The camp will include fundamental drills, ball handling, passing, shooting, defensive drills and scrimmages, among other activities. Campers ages 6-15 are eligible, and they will be put into appropriate age and skill groups.

Camp lasts from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day.

Registration is now open through June 24. It costs $63 for Mountlake Terrace residents, or $69 for non-residents. Each camper will need to wear appropriate basketball shoes, shorts and a t-shirt, and bring a snack. All other equipment will be provided.

For more information, click here. For a registration form, click here.