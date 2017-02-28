Registration now open for dog obedience classes starting next week

The City of Mountlake Terrace is offering a new session of dog obedience classes for puppies, basic obedience and intermediate dogs beginning March 6, 8 and 9 at the Recreation Pavilion, located at 5303 228th St. S.W.

The Basic Obedience class is for dogs ages five-months and older, and covers basic skills such as walking on a leash, sit, down, stand stay and come. This class meets on Mondays beginning on March 6 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fees are $90 for Mountlake Terrace residents and $100 for non-residents.

The “Puppygarten” class focuses on socialization and basic obedience. The instructor will also discuss basic behavior issues. Puppies must have current vaccinations and be between 8-16 weeks old. Participants should bring proof of shots, the puppy with a buckle collar, a six-foot leash and food treats. This class meets Thursdays starting March 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion. Fees for this class are $85 for Mountlake Terrace Residents and $90 for non-residents.

If you have a dog that has taken a basic obedience class, the Recreation Department is offering an intermediate class Wednesdays starting March 8 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This class picks up where a basic class leaves off and will prepare participants for the AKC Canine Good Citizen test, given at the final class. Fees are $85 for Mountlake Terrace Residents and $90 for non-residents.

Registration is currently open for these classes. For questions, or to register, please contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.