Registration now open for first Resilience Class sponsored by MLT Community Foundation

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation will be hosting a series of Resilience Classes. Registration for the first class is now open.

Called “Until Help Arrives/Stop the Bleed,” the class will focus on teaching neighbors how to help one another during emergencies before first responders arrive at the scene.

The class will be held on Saturday, March 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. and will run from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The class is free, but space is limited. Click here to learn more about the class and to register. Questions can be addressed to Lisa Fan Bettcher at Lisa@MLTCF.org or 206-588-6125.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation was started by a group of involved residents interested in strengthening and building the Mountlake Terrace community. To learn more about the foundation, click here.