Registration now open for dog obedience classes through the MLT Rec Pavilion

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is offering a new session of dog obedience classes for puppies, basic obedience and intermediate dogs beginning Sept. 11, 13 and 14 at the Recreation Pavilion at 5303 228th St. S.W. Caren Malgesini, a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT), teaches these classes.

The Basic Obedience class is for dogs 5-months and older and covers basic skills such as walking on a leash, sit, down, stand stay and come. Behavior problems and proper equipment are also discussed. This class meets on Mondays beginning Sept. 11 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fees are $90 for Mountlake Terrace residents and $100 for non-residents. The class runs through Oct. 23.

The Intermediate Dog Obedience class picks up where the Basic class left off and prepares dogs for the AKC Canine Good Citizen test given on the last night of class. This class meets Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. This session will meet from Sept. 13 to Oct. 11, and this will be the only offering until 2018. Fees are $85 for MLT residents and $90 for non-residents.

The Puppygarten class focuses on socialization and basic obedience such as sit, down, come and walking on a leash. The instructor will also discuss housebreaking and other basic behavior issues. Puppies must have current vaccinations and be between 8-16 weeks. Participants should bring proof of shots, the puppy with a buckle collar, a six-foot leash and food treats. This class meets Thursdays starting Sept. 14 from 7-8 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion. It runs through Oct. 19. Fees are $85 for Mountlake Terrace Residents and $90 for non-residents.

Registration is currently open for these classes. For questions, or to register, please contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.