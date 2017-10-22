Registration now open for to Alzheimer’s Association conferences this winter

The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter is hosting two annual family caregiver conferences this winter–one in nearby Lynnwood in February. Registration is now open for these events.

These conferences are designed for dementia family caregivers looking to learn new information about Alzheimer’s and dementia, engage in conversations about care giving, receive encouragement and connect with other family caregivers.

Alzheimer’s can take a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties.

Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women and 34 percent are age 65 or older.

Forty-one percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.

Approximately one quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning that they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18.

Last year in Washington state, 335,000 family and friends provided 382 million hours of unpaid assistance to loved ones with Alzheimer’s and other dementias — a value of $4.8 billion dollars.

WHEN/WHERE:

December 2, 2017 , Everett Community College, Everett

, Everett Community College, Everett February 3, 2018 , Edmonds Community College, Lynnwood

HOW: Register today at alzwa.org or 206-363-5500 ext. 8169

WHO: These conferences are underwritten by Snohomish County Long Term Care & Aging and Verdant Health Commission, enabling family caregivers to attend free.