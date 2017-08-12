Registration now open for 9th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K

Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K in Lynnwood.

The event, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, benefits the Foundation for Edmonds School District. The run begins near the movie theater at Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W.

Runners can pledge their registration funds to their preferred school. Schools can also form teams of at least 20 to compete for prizes.

Registration fees through Oct. 5 are $25 for adults 19 years old and older, $15 for ages 13-18 and $7 for ages 12 and younger.

Click here to learn more about the 5K. Click here to learn more about forming a team. Click here to register online.