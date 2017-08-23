Register now for PAWSwalk on Saturday, Aug. 26

There is still time to register for Saturday’s PAWSwalk benefiting PAWS animal shelter.

The event will take place at Marymoor Park in King County, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy N.E., Redmond. The event benefits PAWS, which has locations in Lynnwood and Seattle.

Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Registration includes an official PAWSwalk T-shirt and bandanna. Walk-up registration fees on the day of the event will be $35 for adults, though children 12 and under will remain at $15.

A 5K run begins at 9:45 a.m., and a 5K walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Dogs are also invited to join the walk.

For more information or to register, click here.