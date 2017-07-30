Register now for Lynnwood Rotary event featuring UW President Ana Marie Cauce

Community members are invited to join the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Thursday, Aug. 24 for a lunch followed by keynote speaker Ana Marie Cauce, the president of the University of Washington.
This event is by pre-registration only and costs $20. Click here to register. A map and parking permit can be accessed after your payment has been received.
Lunch begins at noon and the event runs until 1:30 p.m.
Event Venue & Address:
Edmonds Community College
Woodway Hall Rm 202
20000 68th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Parking Address & Instructions:
There is designated Rotary parking at Edmonds Community College as you enter campus on your right-hand side off 68th Avenue West and 204th Street Southwest at the roundabout.
Business casual attire is recommended.