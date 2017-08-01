Register now for Animal Adventurers classes for kids at PAWS

PAWS will host a couple of Animal Adventurers classes this month for children ages 3-5 years old.

Registration for each class is $12 per child. Classes run from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at PAWS, 15305 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The first class in August is “Backyard Buddies” on Aug. 3. Kids can learn all about raccoons, squirrels and crows that they might see int heir back yards every day. To register for this class, click here.

The next class is “It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s Super Animals!” This class on Aug. 10 will share the super skills of some animals, like a swift fox or a stealthy owl. To register for this class, click here.