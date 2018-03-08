Recycle old denim at Target from March 11-24 and get a discount on new denim

Between March 11-24, Target stores in the Pacific Northwest are inviting customers to recycle their old denim and save on a new pair.

The Target store in Lynnwood, 18305 Alderwood Mall Pkwy., is participating in this trade-in.

Guests who bring in their old denim, will receive a coupon for 20 percent off denim, both in-stores or online, for each recycled item they turn in (coupon excludes shorts, jackets and vests). There is a maximum of four coupons per household per day.

The store will have a drop-off box near the Guest Service Desk inside the store for unwanted denim items.

For this trade-in, Target is teaming up with I:CO, short for I:Collect, a company specializing in the collection, reuse and recycling of used clothing, shoes and textiles. The denim will be sorted and designated for reuse or recycle, in which they will get a new life as second hand goods, or recycled, in which they will be turned into products for other industries, such as insulation, carpet padding and yarn for new clothing.

The two companies have a goal of keeping 50 thousand pounds of denim out of landfills through this partnership.