Record boys soccer scorer, undefeated girls tennis player honored in MTHS Athlete Highlights

The MTHS Sports Booster Club Athlete Highlights posters for the month of May are on display around Mountlake Terrace and feature two of the most outstanding student athletes currently attending Mountlake Terrace High School, Borislav (Bobby) Stoyanov and Annie Hoang.

“Bobby became the all-time leading scorer in MTHS boys soccer history this season,” noted Terrace boys soccer Coach George Dremousis, who selected Stoyanov for the May Athlete Highlights honor. “In addition to his goal-scoring, he is a leader on the field and in the classroom where he is earning an A in my AP Government Class.”

Stoyanov set school records this year in goals scored for a season at 47 and goals scored in a single game at eight.

Terrace long-time girls tennis Coach Alberto Ramirez picked Hoang for the May Athlete Highlights posters.

“Annie is the most complete tennis player that I have had the privilege to coach,” Ramirez stated. “Annie has been dominant so far; she finished the regular season undefeated and she only dropped one set in the whole season.”

“Besides being a great player, Annis is very humble and caring with her teammates,” Ramirez continued. “She is a pleasure to coach and to watch playing.”

To learn more about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and its Athlete Highlights program, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski