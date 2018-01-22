Recommended Reads: Young authors share their favorite mysteries

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Spy Story by Stuart Gibbs

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin

Swindle by Gordon Korman

At the prompting of a book recommendation shared at the Friends of the Edmonds Library Kindle Raffle last fall, I discovered a wonderful kids’ mystery author – Stuart Gibbs. He is the New York Times-bestselling author of four fast-paced, fun and entertaining mystery series’ – Spy School, Fun Jungle, Moon Base Alpha, and Last Musketeer. As if that’s not enough, he’s also written the screenplays for movies like See Spot Run and Repli-Kate. He’s developed TV shows for Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, ABC, and Fox, and he’s researched capybaras (the world’s largest rodents).

I recommend his well-written mysteries, which truly spark the imagination and inspire a sense of adventure. His writing also fuels a respect and love for the beauty of nature and our world. But don’t listen just to me.

Here are recommendations from Edmonds’ 6th grade readers who not only recommend Stuart Gibbs’ books but also a couple of books by two other mystery authors. . . .

Anna Foy Recommends – Spy School by Stuart Gibbs

Benjamin Ripley goes to a “science school,” but it is secretly a training school for smart and clever children who have potential to be spies. Although Benjamin is very smart, he may not be as skilled as the other kids in the school. He will have to prove to everyone else that he can be a spy.

I recommend this book because it is funny, and enjoyable to read about Benjamin Ripley, and his surprising adventure.

About the author, Stuart Gibbs has a wife and children. He lives in Los Angeles.

Sofia Solano Recommends – The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin

The Westing Game is about 16 heirs that gather to hear the reading of Sam Westing’s Will. The heirs are surprised to hear that one of them killed Sam Westing. Westing wants the heirs to play a game that will reveal who the murderer is. Who is the murderer?

I recommend this book because it was a great story, characters and it’s so realistic. I think people that like murder and mystery books will enjoy The Westing Game.

About the author, Ellen Raskin wrote and illustrated over a dozen award-winning books for children and young adults in her lifetime. Raskin was awarded the Newberry Medal for her book The Westing Game.

Michael Klug Recommends – Swindle by Gordon Korman

A kid named Griffin Bing plans a sleepover in an abandoned house about to be demolished by morning, finds a rare Babe Ruth baseball card, hidden from the world until a mean collector named S. Wendell Palomino, tricks him out of the card. Griffin puts together a team of “friends” to get the card back. And Griffin Bing, “the man with the plan” won’t let it go without a fight.

I recommend this book if you like a mysterious, funny, exciting, and almost impossible to stop reading book. Try the book Swindle and it might just be the right book for you.

Gordon Korman is an excellent author with details and lots of excitement in his writing!

Thank you for the guest recommendations!

And for more information from author Stuart Gibbs, including his answers to questions from Anna, Sofia, and Michael, watch Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Stuart Gibbs and friends, which is included above.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.