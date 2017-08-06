Recommended Reads: A mystery set in the South, with ghostly connections

A Ghostly Murder, by Tonya Kappes

Here’s an amateur mystery sleuth who believes in justice for all, even the ghostly. Emma Lee Raines has discovered that she is able to see and talk with ghosts. These spirits who are visiting her are “Betweeners” who are unable to “cross over” because they’ve got unfinished business. As mortals, they were murdered and their murderers have not been found and brought to justice, yet. But now Emma Lee has been persuaded to investigate.

In this novel, part of the Ghostly Southern Mysteries series, someone killed Mamie Sue Preston, the richest woman of Sleepy Hollow, Kentucky. She was a hypochondriac and when she died everyone thought she’d finally succumb from a real illness. Now it looks like it was murder, and Mamie herself is telling Emma Lee her own theories and suspects. But Emma Lee is turning up some interesting clues of her own. Others in the town have their own motives for trying to misdirect evidence and frame certain town residents. The twists are ingenious, and it all heats up when our amateur sleuth teams up with boyfriend Sheriff Jack Henry Ross, who is an exciting Southern gentleman, and can be less than enthusiastic about these other-worldly connections.

The settings for this series are the delightful small towns of the South, specifically in Kentucky. The beautiful scenery is vividly described and plays a role in the plotting. The cast of characters are such fun, leaving you feeling that y’all have enjoyed a charming vacation away.

Tonya Kappes is a best-seller author with more than 20 books and four novellas. In her works she creates inviting communities and characters. Her other series’ are just as endearing: Killer Coffee, Divorced Diva, Laurel London, Magical Cures, Olivia Davis, Spies and Spells, and the Kenni Lowry series. This last series is set where the food is fried, the secrets are buried, and Kenni Lowry is sheriff. And you don’t have to wait long for the next in the Kenni Lowry series – Ax to Grind, the third in this series, is out Sept. 19 this year.

If you’d like to hear more from the author herself, in her own words and in her own Southern accent, please listen to Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Tonya Kappes at this link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJcXUd-oDa8

Thereby hangs a tale…

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.