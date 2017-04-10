Recommended Reads: Gripping mysteries from a delightful author

Close Call and The Reckoning Stones, by Laura DiSilverio

I’ve discovered a delightful mystery author who has authored a wide range of books in this broad genre. Many of you may know this author from her enticing cozy mystery series: The Readaholics series, Mall Cop series, Ballroom Dance mysteries, or Southern Beauty Shop mysteries. Talented Laura DiSilverio also writes mysteries and suspense that will grip you with their heartwarming, emotional depths and also chill you with their tense excitement.

In Close Call, an incidental twist of fate throws the unwitting protagonist Sydney Ellison straight into the middle of an assassination plot. Sydney has to analyze why suddenly extraordinary events are happening around her, what is causing it and then solve the mystery of who is behind it — all before she’s the next victim. The reader is treated to a taut race analyzing clues on how the bad guy can be stopped in time. The twists are deftly executed by the author, and enjoyed by this reader.

The Reckoning Stones is a very suspenseful telling of a story about solving a cold case. It’s fascinating to read how a gruesome crime many years ago can have such immense impacts on a number of lives later. Especially when the person accused, convicted and in jail is actually innocent. For me, much of this novel is about examining loyalties well placed, and also loyalties misplaced or broken. Betrayal is a powerful motive, among other motives. The justice system already has someone held accountable for the crime, so they’re not assigning resources again on a whim. It’s another compelling and resourceful protagonist, Iris, who in this case is driven to free this innocent man. By the way, that’s her assumed name. Why does she have an assumed name? You’ll want to read to find out.

National bestselling and award-winning author Laura DiSilverio is an exciting author. She served 20 years as an Air Force Intelligence Officer before becoming a full-time writer. Her energy and enthusiasm for life is fully present in her books. I hope you’ll give them a try. And to learn more about her writing first hand, enjoy our podcast Kendall & Cooper Talk Mysteries with Laura DiSilverio, linked above.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.