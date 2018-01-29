Recommended Reads: ‘Deadly Solution’ a thought-provoking legal thriller

Deadly Solution, A Maeve Malloy Mystery, by Keenan Powell

The reading jury has spoken resoundingly in favor of Legal Thriller Deadly Solution and its Alaskan attorney Maeve Malloy. Author Keenan Powell has created a stunning force in her Maeve Malloy character. Danger is ever present as Malloy uncovers powerful players’ secrets and the sinister someone who’s executing a Deadly Solution.

It’s bigger than life when you head to Alaska, especially the mystery around the Deadly Solution by Keenan Powell. This is no small snowball scuffle; these characters are fighting for survival in an avalanche of troubles, and at the bottom of it all is murder. As in so many cities across America, Anchorage tries to help homeless people and to stop homelessness. Now it seems that someone has found a deadly solution.

From the very beginning, this legal thriller finds both the accused and his lawyer struggling through fierce personal storms. Perhaps that’s a reflection of the Alaskan backdrop, where the environment is extreme and inhabitants are wild.

Lawyer and client will need to find a way to pull together. While fighting her demons, skilled attorney Maeve Malloy is analyzing and uncovering surprising motives and hidden agendas. Danger is ever present as she approaches the secrets of powerful players.

Working as private investigator on Maeve’s cases is tall, intense Tom Sinclair, who follows through on clues and uncovers witnesses from surprising and also unsavory places. He’s been behind her every step, both before and after her controversial decision to leave the public defender’s office, and as she set up her own practice. During the course of this investigation, even his loyalty is tested. Will it break?

And after the mystery investigation, look forward to compelling courtroom scenes. Maeve scouts a trail through the justice system for clients and readers who yearn for truth. “The truth is what people believe it to be. The justice system doesn’t deal in truths, it deals in evidence. The truth doesn’t always leave evidence behind.” Maeve knows she has to “prove it,” and that will be the challenge of her lifetime.

The author writes persuasively and from different perspectives about timely social topics, giving the reader a thought-provoking thriller that lingers long after the last page is turned. Keenan Powell is a practicing attorney in Anchorage, Alaska. She also has stories published in these anthologies: Mystery Most Historical; Busted! Arresting Stories from the Beat; and Snowbound.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library.