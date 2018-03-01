Read Across America kicks off at Lynnwood Crossroads; events continue this weekend

1 of 6

Read Across America officially kicked off Thursday night at Lynnwood Crossroads with an “I’ve got a THING for reading” scavenger hunt, a balloon artist, a bean bag toss game and giveaways at participating stores.

Read Across America happens annually near Dr. Seuss’s birthday with events to benefit local school libraries. Events continue this weekend. Click here for more information.

This year, Modern Dentistry, Smith Brothers Farms, Hop Jacks, Starbucks, Great Clips and Horace Mann insurance provided goodie bags, samples and games for participants.

–Photos by Natalie Covate