Read Across America festivities planned for early March

It’s almost time again for Read Across America festivities.

Twenty-one years ago the National Education Association created Read Across America to celebrate reading. Occurring every year near the birthday of Dr. Seuss, the day is focused on encouraging families to read together, and locally we also use it to raise funds for Edmonds School District libraries.

This is the 6th annual Read Across America Community Celebration in the Edmonds School District.

The fun starts from at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 1 at Crossroads Center, located at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Lynnwood. There will be an “I’ve got a Thing for Reading” scavenger hunt starting at Lynnwood Crossroads Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics, a balloon artist at Hop Jacks, carnival games at various locations in the shopping center and photo opportunities with Thing 1 and Thing 2. Hop Jacks is donating 20 percent of guest bills to school libraries for those who bring a Read Across America flyer. There will be adult goody bags available, and Smith Brothers Farms and Starbucks will be handing out product samples.

Read Across America activities continue on Saturday, March 3 beginning at Revelations Yogurt (527 Main St.) in Edmonds at 10:30 a.m. Children can enjoy the “reading room” at Revelations where guest readers will be reading children’s books from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Families can complete a “Cat Walk” scavenger hunt in downtown Edmonds at various local businesses. Face painting will be available at Coldwell Banker Bain from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The Edmonds Theater will show The Lorax at 12:30 p.m. with admission by donation. Carnival games will be scattered throughout downtown Edmonds, and the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 will be scampering about for photo opportunities. The Edmonds Public Library will host a Seuss-themed flash mob in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum at 11:30 a.m.; scripts will be provided to participants. Adult goody bags and child prize bags will be available for those who participate in the activities.

The Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is also participating in our Read Across America celebration by hosting two weeks of “Bowling for Books.” Every time bowlers tell counter staff that they are “Bowling for Books” during the weeks of Feb. 26–March 2 and March 5–8, 50 percent of the discounted bowling fee will be donated to Read Across America for Edmonds School District libraries. On Friday, March 2 if bowlers come wearing something Seuss-themed, 100 percent of the discounted bowling fee will be donated to Edmonds School District school libraries.

Sponsoring businesses of Read Across America are Revelations Yogurt, Edmonds Bookshop, AXA Advisors, Horace Mann Insurance, The Cheesemonger’s Table, Edmonds Vitamins and Herbs, Coldwell Banker Bain, Pelindaba Lavender, the Edmonds Theater, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, Lynnwood Crossroads Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics, Great Clips, Hop Jacks, Starbucks, Inspirus Credit Union, Escape Routes, Arctic Printing and Mailing and Smith Brothers Farms.

Because the Edmonds School provides only a small budget for library book purchases, school libraries rely on parent groups, private grants and Read Across America to provide them with the majority of their funding to purchase new books.

Community members who would like to donate to school libraries can make checks payable to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, earmarked for Read Across America, and mail them to the Foundation for Edmonds School District, P.O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046.